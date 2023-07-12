JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seven local Girl Scouts earned the organization’s highest award and one was recognized for saving her mother’s life.

The seven Girl Scouts earned the Gold Award, which is awarded to those who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and make sustainable change in their communities. Only around 6% of Girl Scouts across the country earn the highest achievement.

“The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of Southern Appalachians, said in a release. “These young women have worked hard to develop the leadership skills required to earn this prestigious recognition, and their dedication has made a positive difference in our community. We are proud of their achievements and grateful for their commitment to making our world a better place.”

Alison Pohland Olivia Henry Olivia Young Greta Lane Riley Ottinger Madison Mitchell Alayna Combs Taylor Tramell

An eighth Girl Scout, Taylor Trammel of Johnson City, earned the Medal of Honor, which is given to those who save a life or attempt to save a life.

According to the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, Trammel used the training from her First Aid Badge when her mother suffered a severe hypoglycemic reaction caused by diabetes. When her mother experienced unresponsiveness, arrhythmias, and convulsions, Trammel recognized the seriousness of the situation and responded. The medical team confirmed that her calm and focused response played a critical role in saving her mother’s life.

“Taylor, in taking decisive action and lifesaving measures to help her mother, is a testament to the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law and embodies what it means to be a girl of courage, confidence and character who makes the world a better place,” Fugate said.

The seven local Girl Scouts who received the Gold Award were:

Alayna Combs of Cleveland, Virginia, saw a Little Free Library one day and was inspired to make a similar project in her community – only focused on food. Leading a group of volunteers from her community and church, Combs did the research, gathered materials, built a box and stocked it with food and recipes. She then spread the word, even going to the Town Council and the mayor’s office to make sure everyone knew about the Blessing Box.

Greta Lane of Johnson City, Tennessee, curated an art exhibit focused on educating the public on the importance of biodiversity. She coordinated other artists, organized the event, liaised with a local gallery and worked to promote her show. Attendees of her exhibit enjoyed original artwork – some by Lane – coupled with facts about the subject matter and suggestions on how to help cultivate biodiversity in their areas.

Olivia Henry of Telford, Tennessee, tackled an ongoing crisis for her project when she decided to create an educational series addressing the dangers and misuse of over-the-counter medications by teenagers. Through the sessions, she encouraged peers in her school district to, appropriately enough, go GOLD: Get Over Living Dangerously.

Madison Mitchell of Bristol, Tennessee, set out to educate young girls about the power of social media and all the good it can do if used correctly. Partnering with Girls Inc. and the YWCA’s TechGYRLS program, she built surveys, curriculum and resources to help teach younger girls how to safely engage with social media, especially as it relates to self-esteem and confidence.

Riley Ottinger of Greeneville, Tennessee, partnered with Save the Children and the Mosheim Public Library to build and install interchangeable “book boards” at a local public park. Each board features a page or two of a picture book, and children can read the story as they walk around the park. The boards are changed on a regular basis to provide a new story for visitors.

Alison Pohland of Johnson City, Tennessee, worked with the Science Hill High School theatre, chorus, band and orchestra programs, as well as school administration, to build an Arts Appreciation Week. Each day, a different arts discipline was highlighted, culminating in a school-wide assembly where each program performed for the student body, staff and faculty.