Local Girl Scout troops participate in ‘S’more Speedway’

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girl Scouts from across Washington County, Tennessee were able to show off their engineering skills on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, troops hosted the first-ever “S’more Speedway” event. Girl Scouts ranging from ‘daisy’ to ‘cadet’ raced their own derby cars that the girls designed and built from scratch.

84 entries were submitted into the inaugural event. Scout leaders said these types of events get young girls interested in stem fields, which is an important emphasis for the girl scouts organization.

“We want future leaders. We want our girls to know they can go out and they can do science and math and engineering, not just outdoor things and craft things. We want them to have the confidence to go forward in their school and their community to represent themselves and represent girl scouts,” said Troop leader, Samantha Dean.

84 Girl Scouts from across Washington Co., Tenn. got to show off their engineering and design skills today at the first ever "S'more Speedway" race.



"We want future leaders. We want our girls to know they can do science, math and engineering," says Troop Leader Samantha Dean. pic.twitter.com/tE2N7DcD9D — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 25, 2020

A lot of hard work was put into designing the cars and with the high interest in the event this year, scout leaders said they hope this is something that continues next year as well.