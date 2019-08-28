Local girl raising money for St. Jude ahead of final chemo treatment

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- A Southwest Virginia girl battling leukemia is hoping you will join her for a cup of lemonade Wednesday afternoon as she works to raise money for St. Jude.

Ellee Large started treatment for a form of childhood leukemia in January 2017.

Large will finish her treatment in the next two weeks.

In an effort to raise money for St. Jude, she will be selling lemonade Wednesday afternoon in downtown Abingdon.

Ellee will be set up from 3-7p.m. in front of Main Street Salon.

A challenge has also been issued within the Town of Abingdon to raise money for the cause.

All proceeds will go to “Ellee’s Army” for the St. Jude walk/run on Saturday, September 14th at the Pinnacle in Bristol.