Local gamer signs on with professional Esports team in Toronto

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hours of practice of playing video games in front of a computer screen is paying off for a Tri-Cities man.

Carson Newberry, 20, recently signed on to become a member of a professional Esports team in Toronto, Canada called “Toronto Ultra.”

Newberry is among the top 10 professional Call of Duty Esports players in the world.

Newberry currently lives in Johnson City and told News Channel 11 he practices playing Call of Duty 12 hours a day.

He and his teammates have joint sessions as well.

He is planning to make the move to Toronto in December.