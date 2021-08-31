Local funeral home honors fallen soldier

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – To honor fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and his family, the East Lawn Funeral Home created a registry for the public to sign.

Knauss, a Knoxville native, was killed in the Kabul airport attack during the evacuation of the American forces.

“We just did this to make sure that we gave people the opportunity to show the Knauss family support that maybe can’t get online and offer their condolences, that don’t have access to internet and can come by and sign the register or leave a card that they will know will get to the family,” said Robbie Eastep, funeral director.

Eastep stated that the registry will be available to sign throughout the week. Those who would like to bring personalized cards can do so also.

East Lawn Funeral Home is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.