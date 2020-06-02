Local food truck set to provide police officers and ‘anyone in blue’ free meals in Johnson City Wednesday

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local food truck has announced they will be feeding any local law enforcement officers for free on Wednesday.

The Krazy Gringos food truck said in a social media post they will be setting up at the Johnson City Police Department on Wednesday and “feeding ANYONE in blue & all those support services who assist them (Fire, EMS, Dispatchers, etc…). It doesn’t matter your county or where you serve. If you are a Police Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Constable, Fireman, EMS worker you qualify. Come grab a free meal!”

