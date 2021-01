TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Second Harvest Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia are working together to host a virtual food drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to a release from the food banks, the virtual food drive kicked off on Monday, January 18 at 11 a.m.

The food drive will continue through January 31.

Online donations to Second Harvest of Northeast TN can by made by clicking here.

To donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia, click here.