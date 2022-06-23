TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Fireworks stands around the region are open and ready for business just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, but this season is not without its challenges.

Stands are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks, and they expect to see a lot of people from all over.

“Tennessee, compared to North Carolina and Virginia, in those states you can’t get the stuff that really goes into the air,” James Herington with Real Tennessee Fireworks said. “So a lot of people from Virginia, North Carolina come here in order to buy those types of things.”

But will they have the stock this year to keep up with the demand? Businesses all over have been hit with supply chain issues – and fireworks are no different.

Luckily, stand managers said they have plenty of stock but it’s taken a little bit more work to get it.

“We all had to use multiple sources and multiple suppliers to get enough to meet the needs,” Chief of Hampton Volunteer Fire Department Chris Isaacs said.

Hampton Volunteer Fire Department hopes to sell about $80,000 worth of fireworks this season.

Their fireworks sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the department. Unfortunately, this year customers should expect to pay a little more at the cash register.

“Inflation did not miss us,” Isaacs said. “It has hit us just as hard as everybody else. The price has increased.”

Other fireworks suppliers are dealing with the same.

“I thought prices would increase quite a bit because of shipping difficulties and distribution and stuff, but they’ve went up a little bit,” Tennessee Thunder Fireworks Manager Mike Odom said. “Not a whole lot like I was afraid they would.”

Regardless, fireworks suppliers are looking forward to a good season, despite its challenges.