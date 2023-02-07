JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local firefighters are urging lawmakers to help those within the fire service community dealing with PTSD.

Kingsport firefighters on Tuesday handed off one of three flags traveling the state to Johnson City firefighters in support of the Dustin Samples Act.

The legislation is named after Cleveland, Tennessee Fire Captain James ‘Dustin’ Samples, who died by suicide in 2020.

Firefighters are signing the flags to encourage lawmakers to take action.

According to the Kingsport Professional Firefighters Association, PTSD and suicide too often impact those in the fire service community.

The flag will head to Knoxville next where it will be signed by firefighters there.