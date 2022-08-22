Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With heavy gear and blacked-out visors, local firefighting recruits got a taste of what a real call might be like on Monday.

The Northeast Regional Fire Training Academy Class of 2022 consists of recruits from throughout the region and multiple local departments. Starting last week, recruits are taught the basics of firefighting and put through some of the challenges they might run into when responding to calls.

From a pitch-black crawling maze to a hallway of hanging ropes and cords to tangle their heavy equipment on, rookies were put through high-stress simulations that trainers say prepare them for the world of emergency services.

Trainers blared sirens overhead to simulate the sounds they might hear in the field, and blackout blinders were placed over each trainee’s visor since smoke often keeps firefighters from seeing anything inside a burning structure.

A blackout mask used by the Kingsport Fire Department. (Photo/WJHL)

“Everything we do here is basic firefighting skills,” said Wesley Jennings, senior captain with the Kingsport Fire Department. “We build on those basics, we send them back to their departments, and of course the departments will continue to train them.”

In addition to the physical strength and stamina to do their jobs, Jennings said the academy creates a common vocabulary and standard practices for the many different departments that often cooperate with each other.

When they weren’t sweating in their 60 pounds of equipment, recruits spent time learning the fundamentals of their work for knowledge tests at the end of the course. All in all, new firefighters will participate in over 400 hours of training before their final evaluations.

The class of 2022 is set to graduate on October 31, making Halloween the start of several local careers.