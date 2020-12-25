Local fire department delivers gifts on Christmas Eve

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Before winter weather rolled into the area Thursday evening, a local fire department spread some Christmas cheer in its community.

With a little help from Santa Claus, the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department delivered gifts on Christmas Eve to children in the Simmerly Creek, Gap Creek, Hampton, and Elizabethton areas.

Chief Chris Isaacs said his department wanted to make sure low-income families had a merry Christmas this year.

“We just look forward to the smiles on the children’s faces,” Isaacs said.

Of course, the gifts were delivered via fire truck with Santa himself tagging along.