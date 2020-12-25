Local fire department delivers gifts on Christmas Eve

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Before winter weather rolled into the area Thursday evening, a local fire department spread some Christmas cheer in its community.

With a little help from Santa Claus, the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department delivered gifts on Christmas Eve to children in the Simmerly Creek, Gap Creek, Hampton, and Elizabethton areas.

Chief Chris Isaacs said his department wanted to make sure low-income families had a merry Christmas this year.

“We just look forward to the smiles on the children’s faces,” Isaacs said.

Of course, the gifts were delivered via fire truck with Santa himself tagging along.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss