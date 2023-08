KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer fire department chief has been named Tennessee Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

Chief Ben Wexler, with the Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department, was selected by the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association.

The award recognizes those who have provided unparalleled service and leadership to emergency services.

Wexler has served with the department for 24 years and has been fire chief for 17 years.