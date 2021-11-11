Local favorite Speedway in Lights event returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights is making its return to the speedway for its 25th season this Friday, Nov. 12.

The event will feature a four-mile route decorated with more than two million Christmas lights which conclude at the speedway’s infield that is transformed into an Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village where participants can warm up by a fire, toast marshmallows, and make s’mores.

Speedway in Lights runs through Jan. 1 and will be held nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

In addition to the Christmas-light-filled route, participants can enjoy ice skating at the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink which is located in the speedway parking lot.

The ice skating rink will be open to skaters from Nov. 12 until Jan. 9.