AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Believe it or not, maple syrup and Appalachia go hand-in-hand.

One local farm is showcasing its role in the region by celebrating the sweet staple.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, Maple Grove Farm of Afton will recognize National Maple Syrup Day.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Uncommon Collective in Greeneville.

Lucas and Candace Wiggin, the owners of Maple Grove Farm of Afton, spoke with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team about this upcoming tasty and educational experience.