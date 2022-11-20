JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time.

Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the community support.

“Just being able to have the opportunity to help our community is great because they’ve always helped us,” said Johnny Holder, Dominion Farms Owner.

Currently, the farm has 22 turkeys and if they are big enough around Christmas, they would like to give them out to people in the community.

If you want to find ways to help the farm or would like a Christmas turkey yourself, you can contact them through their website.