Local family featured in Cracker Barrel picture frame stock photos

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of a Tri-Cities family are in the national spotlight at Cracker Barrel locations across the country.

JaeceeRae Carr, along with her sister Jurnee and her fiance, Jordan Stout, are featured in stock photos inside picture frames being sold in Cracker Barrel retail stores.

The Carr family members were asked by Cracker Barrel’s marketing team to participate as models to sell the company’s picture frames. Now, a year later, the three can be seen in all of the 660 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States.

“We have seen ourselves in dozens upon dozens of Cracker Barrel’s,” Jurnee Carr told News Channel 11. “We’ve had friends from Arizona, Louisiana, Washington D.C. send us photos with us.”

The Carr family has started a “treasure hunt,” of sorts on social media, so if you see any of the picture frames, be sure to let them know.