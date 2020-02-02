Local families prepare for inaugural ‘Disability Summit’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new event is coming to Nashville on Monday, and coincides with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s State of the State address.

The Tennessee Disability Coalition is hosting the inaugural ‘Disability Summit’ at the Tennessee State Museum, an all-day event used as a way to raise awareness for people with disabilities across the state.

“2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, and it’s an equally historic year for Tennessee. Hundreds of folks from all over our state are coming together to advocate, and work together for real, positive change. During our first-ever Disability Summit at the Tennessee State Museum on February 3rd, the Tennessee Disability Coalition is bringing groups like The American Cancer Society, The American Liver Foundation, Mental Health America, and dozens of others to work together and make our stories heard. Collectively, we’ll be taking our stories to the capitol on Tuesday and telling legislators, ‘we’re in this together’.” – Tom Jedlowski, Director of Communications & Technology

Events are scheduled throughout the day, along with informative sessions before Tennessee’s “Disability Day on the Hill” on Tuesday.

Local mothers Mallorie Hatcher and Michelle Gross stopped by News Channel 11 on Sunday to talk about the importance of the event.

According to the Tennessee Disability Coalition, while Tennessee remains a well-known hotbed of for-profit healthcare companies, it ranks near the bottom for access to care (#43/50), infant mortality (#38/50), and #1 for medical bankruptcies.

“Coupled with federal uncertainties surrounding the future of Medicaid and burdensome red tape for Social Security Disability Income, Tennesseans with diverse disabilities and diagnoses are organizing for positive change in 2020,” the organization said in a statement to News Channel 11.

Tennessee Disability Coalition will have updates from tomorrow’s event.

