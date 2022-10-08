TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the nice fall weather still around, there are other ways to enjoy it than hiking or going to a festival.

Here are three fall events to do locally:

Farmer’s Market

Any local farmer’s market is a great place to support local businesses.

Margie Benfield, who sells produce at the Johnson City Farmer’s Market, said farmer’s markets are great places to meet new people and get fresh produce.

“Well people like to get out I think and meet new people and see what they can find like crafts, maybe some fruits and vegetables for the winter,” said Benfield.

Amanda Lewis came to the farmer’s market to meet people too. She’s been battling cancer for some time, but decided she wanted to get out and enjoy the fresh air. Especially since it’s her birthday.

“It is just a way to get out and enjoy being around people, vegetables and flowers,” said Amanda Lewis.

Amanda Lewis enjoys her new flowers from the Johnson City Farmer’s Market.

The Johnson City Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 105 West Main Street, in Downtown Johnson City.

It usually lasts from April to October, but they are planning to hold a winter and craft market in November. These markets will end on November 19.

Fender’s Farm

Fender’s Farm is an amusement farm tailored to the fall season.

Now, it’s much more than just its corn mazes, with over 50 different activities. Owner, Carroll Fender, said the kids like the slides and the petting zoo the best.

It’s enough to “spend the better part of the day” there, according to Fender. He is a part of the largest corn maze conference in the world and that’s how he gets a lot of his ideas.

“I’ve never built anything exactly like what I’ve seen. I like to add something to it to make it just a little bit better,” said Fender.

Fender’s Farm is hosting the ‘Hallow’, which are special haunted activities for the evening. It is every Friday and Saturday evening during October.

This event begins at dusk and tickets are sold until 10 p.m., but if there are people still in line, they continue selling tickets. They will also be holding the haunted activities on Halloween night.

Fender’s Farm is located at 254 TN-107 in Jonesborough and will be open until Halloween.

Paradise Acres

Paradise Acres is a mini-golf course, but has other year-round and seasonal activities. Activities include tennis ball cannons with targets, a hay bail playground pyramid, bouncy houses and outdoor laser tag.

For the fall, they have a pumpkin patch and hay rides around the property. They are also hosting a scarecrow contest where businesses and community groups submit their designs. Visitors can vote on their favorite scarecrow until the end of October. The winner gets to spend a day at Paradise Acres.

Owner, Eric McCarty, said this is a place for people to get outside and connect.

“Our goal at Paradise Acres is to create an environment where families and couples and groups can interact and have a good time together outside doing something fun,” said McCarty.

Families enjoy the hay bail pyramid year-round.

James Barker is happy that this place is fun for the whole family. He guides guests on the hay ride now, but this land used to belong to his family.

“It’s great that he’s kept it what it is. It’s [great] family entertainment,” said Barker, “it’s a place you can bring your family and not have to worry about the things [that are] out in the world.”

Barker takes guests on a hay ride, pulled by a vintage tractor.

Paradise Acres is holding a Kid’s Fest which is a carnival-style event. They also have the Mangled Maze which was the Sunflower Maze over the summer. Now it is a haunted maze only open at night that sends you on a quest.

Paradise Acres is located at 4946 North Roan Street in the Boones Creek area of Johnson City.