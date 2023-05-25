JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – AAA forecasted a busy weekend of holiday travel for Tennesseans.

Nearly 900,000 Tennesseans are expected travel 50 miles or more over the course of the Memorial Day weekend, AAA officials said.

AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper said that you’ll likely see most of the holiday traffic on Friday. She said Saturday and Sunday will likely be the best days for travel.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to suspend construction across the state for Memorial Day weekend. The suspension begins Friday at noon and will end at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cooper said she doesn’t expect this to impact whether or not drivers decided to hit the roads. However, she said it will most likely make your drive much easier.

She said that air travel is a driving force for bringing holiday travel back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Even last year we were still seeing some of those international travel restrictions,” Cooper said. “But this year, we kind of see Memorial Day as the unofficial kickoff to summer travel.”

Cooper said that travel on Memorial Day will likely be busy. She said that noon to 3 p.m. will be the busiest time to travel.