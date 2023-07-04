JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County-Johnson City (WCJC) EMS, Johnson City Police Department and the Johnson City Fire Department were all on-site at the Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Freedom Hall to assist in any fireworks hazard or injury.

Trever Rees, lieutenant with the WCJC EMS, said crews are equipped for fireworks injuries and are present at professional fireworks shows.

“We have medical crews out with airbags that can respond in the crowded areas,” said Rees. “And then just our regular crews try to keep up with all the stuff for burn injuries and possible trauma due to explosions.”

Rees said to use fireworks following the instructions.

“Use them as they’re meant to be used,” said Rees. “Don’t shoot them at each other. Don’t light them off in something that can cause damage, just use them at an open area and away from anything can cause damage to a property or a person.

Ed Haynes, Assistant Chief of Operations for the Johnson City Fire Department, said crews were called out to a structure fire due to fireworks last year. He warns people to safely dispose of their fireworks.

“Anything smoldering, especially when there’s a breeze, can definitely help to stir that,” said Haynes. “So, make sure when you dispose of those things that they’re not in a waste container that’s close to a structure. Make sure that it’s completely out. Wetting them down is a great thing.”

Haynes believes the best precaution is to leave fireworks up to the professionals. He prefers the public to attend a fireworks show instead.

“If you do choose to do your own fireworks, do make sure the locale you’re in does allow fireworks inside the city.”

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the Johnson City limits. In Washington County, it is not illegal to set off fireworks. Kingsport, Greeneville and Elizabethton are a few other cities in our area that also have fireworks bans in city limits.

Haynes said to use safety measures if you still decide to legally shoot off fireworks. He advises people to be careful with lighters and to keep everyone away at a safe distance.

“Even these small fireworks, if they’re encapsulated or hold the pressure in your hand, they can do a lot of damage,” said Haynes. “So, be smart with them. Keep a safe area around, keep an extinguishing source close to you, and just be careful and look out for everybody.”