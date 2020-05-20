Local elementary school says goodbye to students with end-of-year jamboree

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The novel coronavirus pandemic gave school officials no other choice than to close doors, leaving students home-bound without the chance to say goodbye to classmates and school teachers.

School administrators at Central High Elementary School decided that a drive-thru jamboree posed as the perfect way to say final goodbyes to the youngsters and to give back whatever items were left in lockers before schools closed for the semester.

Teachers and staff lined the sidewalk of the front entrance bearing goody bags and farewells as parents drove by with the K-4 students in the back seats.

News Channel 11 spoke to the Central High principal, Angie Baker, who said that although the jamboree didn’t compensate for the school year that was lost, the faculty wanted to encourage the students to look forward to another school year that lies ahead.

“It’s all about relationships with the students,” Baker said. “If you don’t have a relationship with a student, you’re really not able to teach them anything, so we want them to know that we love them and we care for them and that we’re always here for them.”