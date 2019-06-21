Local elementary school asking for donations for victims of Limestone house fire

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — You can help a Limestone family who lost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

One of the family members is a Grandview Elementary student. 

The school is hosting a fundraiser through June 28.

They’re asking for certain clothing items listed here;

— Child: men’s small shirts, youth large shorts, size 10 shoes

— Woman: large/XL shirt/clothes, size 8.5-9 shoes

— Man: 3XL shirts, large pants, 8.5-9 wide shoes

You can drop these items off from 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. throughout the next week at Grandview Elementary. 

