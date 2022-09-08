JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

As news of the queen’s death spread throughout the world, several local elected officials issued statements regarding her passing.

In a tweet, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn called the queen “a trailblazer and fearless world leader.”

“An ally to the United States, her remarkable tenure spanned the service of 14 U.S. Presidents,” Blackburn wrote. “Chuck and I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and people of the U.K.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty said in a Tweet that Queen Elizabeth II was a friend to the United States.

“Chrissy & I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Hagerty said. “The Queen was a great friend to the United States & the American people for over 70 years.”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, Rep. Morgan Griffith, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin also issued statements.

“Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today. Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.” Sen. Tim Kaine

Queen Elizabeth’s decades-long reign was marked by incomparable poise, a steady devotion to the people of the UK, and a deepening of the critical friendship between our nations,” Warner wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with all mourning her powerful legacy.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, her legacy is her decades-long life of service to her country and strong friendship with ours. “In 2007, I had the distinct honor and pleasure of escorting Queen Elizabeth II to the Chamber of the House of Delegates during her visit to Virginia. While her stature was small, her presence was great. “My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her countrymen.” Rep. Morgan Griffith

“Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people. Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown’s 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen’s consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.