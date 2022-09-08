NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local educators are in the running for the state’s top principal and supervisor of the year.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE), the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region across the state.

Dr. Loudermilk serves as a principal for Andrew Jackson Elementary School. (Photo/Kingsport City Schools)

In East Tennessee’s first region, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk could win Principal of the Year for his role at Andrew Jackson Elementary and Kingsport City Schools.

“Principals and supervisors play a foundational role in the success of their teachers and students, and we are fortunate to have so many incredible principals and supervisors in the state of Tennessee,” said TNDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am inspired by these outstanding leaders that continually work to support students and school communities across Tennessee.”

To qualify for the award, educators must complete at least one year as a principal and at least three years in public schools. Each nominee must also show significant student performance increases to be considered.

Alongside Loudermilk, Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Dr. Greg Wallace is in the running for Supervisor of the Year because of his work with student wellbeing.

Greg Wallace sits for an interview with News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield. (Photo/WJHL)

“Congratulations to all finalists for Supervisor of the Year,” said Rory Hinson, 2021-22 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. “You work tirelessly each day to ensure school administrators, teachers, and students are successful. I know you are excited to be able to showcase the great things that are being done in your district.”

As finalists, both Loudermilk and Wallace will sit down for in-person interviews with TNDOE staff and other education officials to outline their experience and policies for students.

Once interviews have been conducted with every candidate, the final winners will be announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration held by the state in the fall.