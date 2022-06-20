SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Richard A. Blevins, Aviation Technology Department Head at Northeast State Community College, is to be honored by the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame.

Blevins has 43 years of leadership in aviation and aerospace, as well as twenty-seven years in the United States Air Force where he completed services as a Group Superintendent for the 30th Launch Group, Missile and Vehicle Launch programs and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Since 2015, Blevins has served as Chairman of the Aviation Technology Department at Northeast State Community College. Northeast State is currently the only community college in the state of Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications, according to the release.

“Richard Blevins has worked tirelessly establishing the exciting aviation programs at Northeast State Community College,” Bob Minter, Tennessee Hall of Fame Founder, said. “He has amazing tenacity and energy, and a unique understanding of the complexities of setting up curricula and obtaining the necessary approvals in higher education and with the Federal Aviation Administration. I believe the training assets located at Tri-Cities Airport will do wonders for the airport’s ability to compete favorably for aviation industry growth.”

Belvins will be inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame on November 5, 2022, at its Annual Gala.