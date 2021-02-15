Local education system voices support of bill reallocating tax revenue funds to public school building maintenance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Public Schools board unanimously voiced its support for Rep. David Hawk’s House Bill 48 at Monday night’s meeting.

The bill would reallocate the tax revenue funds from online sports gambling, which is currently geared toward higher education scholarships, to K-12 public school systems across the state.

News Channel 11 spoke with Hawk, who said that there is a plethora of funding for higher education while public schools continue to struggle maintaining facilities.

“The state’s portion for the first month was $2.4 million for November sports betting, and December’s was $3.1 million,” Hawk said. “So, I came up with the concept of the idea that higher education has been flushed with money; we’ve got numerous scholarship programs that have been very successful and are self-sustaining and doing very well.

“An area in the state where we could use some help is in capital improvement and maintenance to our K-12 facilities. Our local school systems are having continual challenges with having to update older school buildings and maintain what they’ve got.”

Eighty percent of this revenue currently adds to higher education scholarships.

The new bill proposes this 80% be redirected for distribution among public schools within Tennessee. Fifteen percent is allotted for local governments, and 5% of the privilege tax goes toward gambling addiction treatment programs.

While the bill is in its early stages, Hawk said that he expects “healthy debate” surrounding the matter to spark within the months to come.