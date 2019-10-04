Local drive-in theatre reminds movie-goers that no costumed will be allowed during ‘The Joker’ movie

Bristol, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Twin Cities Drive-In Theatre in Bristol, Tennesee has posted a notice on social media reminding people that costumes will not be allowed for those planning to attend ‘The Joker’ movie.

The Facebook post read in part, ” Anyone wearing a costume will not be admitted, and anyone who sneaks a costume in their car and wears it around WILL be asked to leave immediately. We appreciate your cooperation on this.“

Landmark Theatres, a chain with locations across the U.S., posted on their website the following statement, “We Want All Our Guests to Enjoy Joker for the Cinematic Achievement That It Is. But No Masks, Painted Faces or Costumes Will Be Permitted into our Theatres. Thank you! ”