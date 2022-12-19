LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to the Russell County Animal Shelter when staff told him there was a special dog he might want to see.

“I walked in, and there he was,” Shelton said. He was looking at a purebred bloodhound, one that looked just like his last K9 partner, Earl. “He reminded me of my old dog, and I told them. I said ‘I’m going to put him in my car, I’m going to take him home and see what he’s got.'”

George and Cameron practice tracking outside of a local dispatch center. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

The hound was an owner surrender, and shelter staff said he was given up by a young man going off to a college that wouldn’t accept pets. Shelton adopted him and named him George.

Once George had gotten used to his new life, Shelton started putting him to the test. The tracking duo started with short trails to find familiar scents, and George was tracking down coworkers’ cold trails in no time.

“He picked up on that stuff like he’d been doing it a while, so we just started stepping it up little by little. Adding time, adding distance, adding contaminations, different stuff like that,” Shelton said. “He’s hit it, he’s never missed a beat yet.”

George wears a harness for training and safety while he tracks. K9 Fred, Shelton’s former partner, passed away from cancer complications. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Bloodhounds are natural-born trackers, so George has been keen to get back out on the trail.

“Once the harness comes on and he knows it’s time to go, you’ll see that demeanor change,” Shelton said. “The game face comes on, and he’s ready to go.”

Despite his dedication to the craft, George sees tracking as a form of play as well as work.

“This is what they do, this is what they’re bred for, this is what they’re made for and they want that nose to the ground,” Shelton said. “They want to be working.”

Shelton’s new partner will make a big impact on the department and region, especially when lives are on the line.

“Gosh just such a success story,” said Bill Watson, RCSO’s chief deputy. “For an animal to come from facing going through a shelter, then be put to work like that and benefit our community in such a way like this that could save not only one life but many lives.”

Shelton and Watson (Right) reward George with treats and pets for a job well done. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Once he’s fully certified, George’s skills will be used to track missing persons, criminal suspects and lost hikers. When minutes count, a four-legged deputy beelining through the woods can make a difference.

“Time is of the essence with the elements or the weather,” Watson said. “So this is a great tool for us and for our community. If we need him, he’s there. He excels at everything, he’s very good at what he does.”

That’s why deputies will assist other neighboring agencies as well.

“Not just only Russell County, but he’ll be used wherever he’s called upon,” Watson said. “We’ll go wherever we need to help someone.”

At the end of the day, Shelton said he and George just want to be useful.

“I just hope at some point that we get to help somebody,” Shelton said. “Whether it’d be finding a dementia patient, or a child, or somebody that’s gotten lost on a trail, or somebody involved in criminal activity. Anything that we can do to help and be an asset to the department, be an asset to the community, that’s really my main goal.”