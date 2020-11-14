Don’t lose hope: Local dog missing for 3 years returns home to family

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Happy endings still exist, and the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter was sure to share the story.

Three years ago, a dog named Runt wandered off from his farm home, traveling 10 miles to a neighborhood, where he stayed fed and loved by neighbors for a couple of years.

Eventually, Runt ended up at the animal shelter, where he was dubbed as Roscoe.

That’s not where Runt ended up staying, though, because after the shelter shared Runt’s story on Facebook, the news circled back to his family.

Runt’s dad arrived to reintroduce himself to his long-lost fur friend, and Runt circled around, eventually realizing the human was indeed his dad.

The Washington County Animal Shelter reminded those who have lost pets never to give up hope.