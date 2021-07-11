Local dog adopted after nearly 2.5 years in animal shelter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A long journey has finally concluded for a local dog after he was adopted on Sunday, ending a 904-day stay in the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter.

Titan, who had been a resident of the shelter for nearly two-and-a-half years, has an unfortunate record under his belt: the most consecutive days without adoption.

In a Facebook post by shelter staff, Titan can be seen smiling alongside his new owners, who have already bought two wading pools for him to enjoy.

In the post, staff said that cases like Titan’s keep them going.