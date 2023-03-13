NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities doctor has been tapped to lead the Tennessee Medical Association (TMA).

Ballad Health pediatrician Dr. Landon Combs of Gray was elected president-elect by the TMA’s members.

Combs will serve one year as president-elect, one year as president, and one year as immediate past president. He will formally assume the role in April.

“There are several ongoing challenges before us that need to be addressed, including decreasing physician fatigue, increasing physician engagement in TMA, working with insurers to lessen ‘paperwork burden’ and improving clinical informatics capabilities for the benefit of physicians and patients,” Combs said in a release.

Combs has served in various roles in the TMA and Sullivan County Medical Society.

“Dr. Combs has participated in our leadership ranks for years,” said TMA CEO Russ Miller. “I have worked closely with him since he led our organization’s Young Physicians section. His knowledge of TMA’s inner workings is a great asset toward leading the organization successfully.”

The TMA is an advocacy organization that represents doctors from across the state and has more than 9,500 members.