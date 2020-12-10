Local court records show divorce rate down, or the same despite pandemic

(WJHL) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, couples and families have been forced to spend – in some cases – a lot more time with one another than ever before.

Along with working from home, remote learning, and general pandemic-related stress, comes general traumas caused by this public health crisis. One of those traumas is divorce. However, data revealed that the divorce rate is lower, or the same as before the pandemic started.

After reaching out to court clerks across the region, several of them released divorce records stretching back to 2017 to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Divorces may be filed with either Circuit or Chancery courts in Tennessee counties. For this article, News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais’ records request was answered by four Northeast Tennessee counties: Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi and Carter.

Sullivan and Unicoi counties sent data from both circuit and chancery courts. That data showed a marked decrease in the number of divorces filed across each county.

Sullivan County Circuit Court Divorces
yeartotal
2017134
2018132
2019150
2020122
Sullivan County Chancery Court Divorces
yeartotal
2017482
2018506
2019538
2020424

Sullivan County Clerk and Master Katherine Priester filed a detailed report of the county’s chancery court divorce cases, listing cases where couples had children.

Unicoi County Circuit Court Divorces
yeartotal
201734
201827
201933
202016
Unicoi County Chancery Court Divorces
yeartotal
201746
201846
201954
202045

Washington County, Tennessee Circuit Court was the only court to respond to News Channel 11’s public records request.

Washington County Circuit Court Divorces
yeartotal
2017198
2018228
2019192
2020180

Carter County Chancery Court was the only court to respond to News Channel 11’s public records request.

Carter County Chancery Court Divorces
yeartotal
2017218
2018192
2019192
2020210

No other counties in Northeast Tennessee responded to public records requests at the time of publication.

Nationwide, data shows that divorce rates have been drastically lowering since the 1980s.

