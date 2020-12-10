Local court records show divorce rate down, or the same despite pandemic

(WJHL) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, couples and families have been forced to spend – in some cases – a lot more time with one another than ever before.
Along with working from home, remote learning, and general pandemic-related stress, comes general traumas caused by this public health crisis. One of those traumas is divorce. However, data revealed that the divorce rate is lower, or the same as before the pandemic started.
After reaching out to court clerks across the region, several of them released divorce records stretching back to 2017 to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.
Divorces may be filed with either Circuit or Chancery courts in Tennessee counties. For this article, News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais’ records request was answered by four Northeast Tennessee counties: Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi and Carter.
Sullivan and Unicoi counties sent data from both circuit and chancery courts. That data showed a marked decrease in the number of divorces filed across each county.
|Sullivan County Circuit Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|134
|2018
|132
|2019
|150
|2020
|122
|Sullivan County Chancery Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|482
|2018
|506
|2019
|538
|2020
|424
Sullivan County Clerk and Master Katherine Priester filed a detailed report of the county’s chancery court divorce cases, listing cases where couples had children.
|Unicoi County Circuit Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|34
|2018
|27
|2019
|33
|2020
|16
|Unicoi County Chancery Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|46
|2018
|46
|2019
|54
|2020
|45
Washington County, Tennessee Circuit Court was the only court to respond to News Channel 11’s public records request.
|Washington County Circuit Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|198
|2018
|228
|2019
|192
|2020
|180
Carter County Chancery Court was the only court to respond to News Channel 11’s public records request.
|Carter County Chancery Court Divorces
|year
|total
|2017
|218
|2018
|192
|2019
|192
|2020
|210
No other counties in Northeast Tennessee responded to public records requests at the time of publication.
Nationwide, data shows that divorce rates have been drastically lowering since the 1980s.