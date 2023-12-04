CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County and Unicoi County Highway Departments said Monday that both are prepared for winter weather, especially on roads in higher elevations.

Even with the sometimes unpredictable weather, the Carter County Highway Department said it’s doing its best to stay ahead of the forecast.

“We’ve already had to put some salt out on our higher elevations toward the Roan [Mountain] on a couple of roads,” said Carter County Road Superintendent Shannon Burchett. “So, we’ve been getting all of our equipment ready.”

Burchett said there are 21 trucks prepared to be used across Carter County. He said it’s hard to predict how much of their 4,800 tons of salt will continue to be put on the roads, or how long his workers will be out on the road.

“I mean, if it snows and it warms back up, then we won’t have a big problem,” said Burchett. “But, if it drops like it did last year, and stays below freezing several days, you’ll have to put out quite a bit.”

The Unicoi County Highway Department is coming into this year’s winter season with new equipment.

The department received trucks it ordered two years ago, which leaders plan to use as soon as they’ve been tested. A new salt dome has been built across the street from the highway department with added space to work with, as well.

“We’ve probably put about 400 more tons on hand that we didn’t have,” said Unicoi County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes. “So, we were able to buy in July when salt prices were down and fill the bin. And plus, the bin that you’ve seen last year, we emptied what was left in it and mixed it over there.”

Haynes said they have about 900 to 1,000 tons of salt as of Monday. 50 to 60 tons of that could be put out just on their mountain roads.

The area’s dry weather may come in handy for future snow removal.

“With the drought, it warms everything up underneath it,” said Haynes. “So, it would take snow a couple of nights to get down below freezing, but right now, the asphalt’s warm. Underneath of it is warm, so it makes a big difference when it warms up during the day.”

Both superintendents urge drivers to be cautious on the roads and ask community members to wait for crews to clear the roads before leaving the house after a snow event.