Local county governments could receive millions in stimulus funds

(WJHL) — The seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area are expected to receive around $98 million combined from the latest federal stimulus package.

The American Rescue Plan, also known as the third installment of stimulus funding, includes $65.1 billion in aid to every county in America.

According to the National Association of Counties, counties with larger populations will receive more than those with smaller populations.

The association estimated how much each Northeast Tennessee county will receive:

Sullivan — $30,710,619

Washington — $25,091,485

Greene — $13,395,507

Hawkins — $11,013,295

Carter — $10,936,687

Unicoi — $3,468,298

Johnson — $3,449,873

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable says the federal government has not issued guidance yet on how the money can be spent, but he is considering options.

“I’m happy about it but I do understand it’s going to be a challenge for us to use it in the way it should be used,” Venable told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “We want to shore up those services that we provide that are related to COVID, things like our emergency medical services. We think that’ll be allowable under this.”

Overall, Tennessee counties are expected to receive more than $1.4 billion.

According to data from the National Association of Counties, Northeast Tennessee could receive roughly $98,065,764; and Southwest Virginia could get $52,116,395 in stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan. Again, these are just estimations, no federal guidance available yet pic.twitter.com/YvvLk3towS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 17, 2021

The association estimates that around $44 million will be sent to eight counties in Southwest Virginia:

Washington — $10,422,542

Wise — $7,250,203

Smyth — $5,838,485

Russell — $5,156,191

Lee — $4,542,747

Scott — $4,182,593

Buchanan — $4,073,596

Dickenson — $2,776,888

Bristol, Virginia is expected to receive more than $3 million while the City of Norton is expected to receive around $1 million.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will be distributing the funds once specific amounts and guidelines have been established. Venable said that local county governments could hear more in coming weeks.

According to NACo, counties would receive funds in two payments: with 50% this year and the remaining 50% no earlier than 12 months from the first payment.

The U.S. Treasury is required to pay the first tranche to counties not later than 60-days after enactment, and the second payment no earlier than 12 months after the first payment, NACo detailed.