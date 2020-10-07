Local country shop lends out helping hands to other small businesses

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the closures and loss of business during the coronavirus pandemic, one local country store decided to reach out to other area small businesses in an effort to promote them.

FOOD TRUCKS GALORE! Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market in Limestone hosted a food truck rally tonight to promote other area small businesses. The owner told me Troyer’s hopes to make this a monthly event. Learn more tonight at 11 on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/2IRsmYochR — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) October 6, 2020

Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market off 11-E in Limestone launched what they call a food truck rally, allowing several local food trucks to use the store’s newly expanded parking lot to dish out tasty treats and meals to customers.

News Channel 11 spoke with one of the owners and operators, Rachel Troyer, who said that as a small business owner herself, she related to the struggles brought on by the pandemic and wanted to band together with other small businesses to show her support.

“Small businesses feel it more than anybody else because we don’t have any cushion to go on,” Troyer said. “It’s just us, and if we let each other sit during the hard times, then we’re up the creek. So, if we just stand together, we just become stronger.”

According to Troyer, her and the other owner, her husband, wish to make the food truck rally a monthly event by providing the store’s parking lot as a venue to the food trucks.







“This is a trial this time, and if the food trucks want to, which I fully expect they will, the first Tuesday night of every month, as long as we don’t have a foot of snow in January, we’ll be out here,” Troyer said.

Food trucks at Tuesday evening’s event included Opie’s Pizza Wagon, Bite, The Hungarian Sausage King, The FAM Food Experience, Trucky Cheese, Spanqui’s, Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts and Appalachian Anne’s.