WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against affirmative action in college admissions.

Reaction among Northeast Tennessee’s and Southwest Virginia’s congressional delegation was split along party lines. Most lawmakers issued statements shortly after the ruling.

East Tennessee State University, the region’s largest public university, also issued a statement on the court’s decision.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“Affirmative action forces colleges to put students into a box. It discredits the hard work and diverse backgrounds that countless applicants have, and requires colleges to value one single characteristic above others. This is wrong and un-American.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

“A person’s race or ethnicity should not dictate whether they’re admitted to college or hired for a job. I’m pleased that the Supreme Court affirmed this basic American principle of equality today.” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

“Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the systemic inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans. Not only are those systemic inequities plain wrong; they hurt all of us and hold our economy back. In the competitive global economy, we need a long-term plan that produces the best workforce in the world. We can’t do that without improving educational attainment for all. The strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity, and I’m going to do all that I can to double down on my efforts to improve access to education and good jobs.” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision declaring affirmative action to be unconstitutional. Merit, not racial discrimination, should decide the outcome of one’s college application. Today’s ruling is a win for equality.” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

“At first blush, this appears to be a well-reasoned opinion by the Court. Colleges and Universities will no longer be allowed to consider race as a factor when determining admission of an applicant, as the Court has determined that it violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. “This opinion harkens back to Martin Luther King, Jr’s famous speech in which he stated: ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’ Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

East Tennessee State University