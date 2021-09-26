Local concrete company ‘Ready Mix USA’ earns five awards

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local concrete company has won several awards for different accomplishments, including their work at a local high school.

According to a release from Cemex USA, Ready Mix USA earned five awards from the Tennessee Concrete Association (TCA).

The TCA awarded two Ready Mix USA plants with the Emerald Award for Environmental Excellence for their commitment to being environmentally conscious.

President of Ready Mix USA Marc Tyson said, “At Ready Mix USA and CEMEX USA, we strive to be good environmental stewards and look for opportunities to improve our processes and operations to be even more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

Ready Mix also won the Best Architectural/Engineering Award and Grand Champion Concrete Design Award for their work on the Dobyns Bennett Science and Technology Center project in Kingsport.

Ready Mix USA’s plant in Boones Creek also earned a Small Plant award, which recognizes plants that produce 25,000 cubic yards of concrete or less. The Morristown plant won an award Mid-sized plant award that is reserved for plants that produce 25,00 to 75,00 cubic yards of concrete.

On top of those awards earned three additional awards from the TCA for Concrete Design. Ready Mix USA earned the Specialty Project Award for their concrete contribution to Seven Islands State Birding Park Bridge in Kodak Tenn.