Local colleges, universities advise against students taking college gap year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Graduating high school seniors are facing the difficult decision of whether or not to enroll in college, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a poll, the Baltimore-based Art & Science Group, nearly 20 million students were projected to enroll by this Friday, May 1. This is the deadline for enrollment for the fall semester for many colleges and universities.

Institutions expect this number could drop.

“I don’t think you’ll be able to compare this May 1 to previous May 1s anyway. I think the enrollment funnel that institutions work from the inquiry stage, all the way down to the enrollment stage, if you look at it – obviously has been impacted by this virus situation,” Milligan College president Dr. Bill Greer said.

ABC News reported on Monday that one in six students now say they would rather take a “gap year”, to work or travel.

“Most students who take a gap year automatically reduce their chances of going to college by 30%. For those students who take time off between high school and college enrollment, only 40% receive a college degree. Whereas, if you go to college right from high school, 58% receive a college degree,” Dr. Noland said.

Colleges are bracing for a possible 15 percent decline in fall enrollment.

Collegiate educators in the Tri-Cities advise that now is the best time for high school seniors to make an investment in their education, and to maintain momentum, following graduation.

Graduating high school senior, Anna Bader is not taking a gap year.

“I don’t think a gap year would really benefit me in any way. I probably wouldn’t have many plans – just live at home, maybe get a job. I think going to college will still do me a lot more good,” Anna Bader told Pheben Kassahun.

It is an attitude that East Tennessee University’s president, Dr. Brian Noland agrees with.

“Most of them are not involved in some glamorous study abroad and right now with COVID, I don’t know where you’re going to study abroad,” Dr. Brian Noland said. “I know a number of individuals who take a gap year for faith-based reasons, but this glamorized concept of a gap year, for personal exploration and development, research indicates that for most Americans, that’s not conducive of getting their overall goal of getting a college degree.”

Students should keep in mind scholarships and grants, Dr. Noland said.

“For students who wanted to take advantage of Tennessee Promise, if they took a gap year, they forego their promise eligibility. Many students would lose institutional financial aid. They still obtain the Tennessee HOPE Lottery Scholarship, and at ETSU they still would qualify for academic performance scholarship, but they would forego others,” Dr. Noland said.

He said schools like ETSU have no plans to increase tuition for the fall 2020 semester, and that graduating high school seniors should act now.

Other local colleges are also preparing for the fall.

“Whenever we are back together, I think that there will be protocols that we’ll have to follow, whether that’s health screenings – regular health screenings – for our employees and our students,” Dr. Bill Greer said. “Whether it continues to be some degree of social distancing. We will likely shuffle our class schedule around so that we can spread students our more.”

Dr. Greer, asks students to consider if a college gap year’s necessary.

“I have mixed feelings about gap years but I’m an educator. I don’t ordinarily encourage kids to not enroll in school. I’m not encouraging them not to now. I think gap years are okay, if there’s a good reason to do one. If you have something meaningful to do. If you’re just delaying because you’re afraid or you feel like the year is not going to be like what you anticipated, if you’re worried about something like that – I’m not sure that’s a good reason,” Dr. Greer said.

Dr. Greer said the college has received many questions from incoming freshman and their families about plans for the new year.

“What do we need to bring in the dorm, what is it going to be like? Is it going to be different because of the situation. We’re doing the best we can to provide answers to those questions,” Dr. Greer said.

As for Bader she is looking forward to what the fall brings. She plans to attend Lipscomb University in the fall.

“The colleges are probably going to do all they can to make it as normal as possible, under the circumstances, so even if it’s not the normal first year of college – it will probably still be pretty fun,” Bader said.

Dr. Greer added that, many institutions like Milligan College have made accommodations like extending the enrollment deadline from May 1 to June 1, due to the COVID-19 crisis.