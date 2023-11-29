JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough’s annual Christmas parade will feature local Clydesdale horses from Bristol, Virginia’s Bart Long and Associates on Dec. 9.

The horses will pull Santa in a yellow hitch wagon built in 1908 by the Studebaker Brothers Company in South Bend, Indiana, and restored by Lawrence Wagon Works in 2010, the Town of Jonesborough said in a release.

Along with the local Clydesdales and Santa, the parade will feature floats, music and more.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Boone and Main Streets.

