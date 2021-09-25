Local cinema evacuated after threatening note found inside theater

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – NCG Cinema located inside the Fort Henry Mall was evacuated on Saturday, Sept. 25 after a threatening note was found left inside one of the theaters while cleaning.

According to Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, after finding the note theater management made the decision to temporarily evacuate the theater out of an abundance of caution.

Kingsport police officers supervised the evacuation.

Theater-goers were allowed to return to their normal activities after it was determined the scene was safe and there was no immediate threat to staff or customers.

Details of the note are not available at this time as the Kingsport Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.