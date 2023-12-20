JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 80 churches in East Tennessee helped the non-profit Restore Ukraine gather supplies to be shipped to Ukraine.

Founder of Restore Ukraine Yaroslav Hnatusko said winter clothing and diapers filled a 40-foot container that will be delivered to frontline communities.

“For a lot of people who have become refugees who had to leave a lot behind, a piece of warmth and knowing that somebody cares for them, thinks about them, is what actually gives them faith, in addition to actually keeping them warm with winter clothing,” Hnatusko said.

President and CEO of Goodwill of Tenneva Morris Baker said the company is excited to be involved in the community project.

“We’re excited because it allows us to be involved in a community project is pretty widespread,” Baker said. “Eighty churches have been involved with this. We’re part of an international mission project but we’re also part of a local group that is focused on the needs of Ukraine as well as the needs here.”

For more information on Restore Ukraine, click here.