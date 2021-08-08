Local churches implementing changes to worship services due to Delta variant concerns

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local churches are once again altering their meeting routines in the wake of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Several churches are making changes to their worship services as COVID-19 cases increase.



Hopwood Christian Church in Elizabethton moved outside. People can either sit in chairs or in their cars. Masks and social distancing are required. pic.twitter.com/sM3kRVo4ig — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 8, 2021

According to a social media post, Hopwood Memorial Christian Church in Elizabethton decided to move its worship services back outside for the next few weeks.

Pastor of Hopwood Church Timothy Ross said although the majority of the church’s congregation is fully vaccinated, the church leaders made the decision to take services back outside out of an abundance of caution due to the more contagious nature of the COVID-19 Delta variant regardless of vaccination status.

Ross added that children going back to school that are not able to yet get the shot is another reason for making the decision.

Hopwood also asked that attendees wear masks and socially distance while asking members to provide donations via an electronic method.

The social media post from Hopwood says the church leaders will meet again on August 29 to determine how to move forward.

Other churches in the area are also making modifications to their services.

Mountain View Baptist Church asked its members to come out for a drive-in service at which church-goers will remain in their cars and listen to the church service from their radios.