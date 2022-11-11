TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- While the war ravages Ukraine, Tri-Cities churches are helping provide food for those suffering from its impacts.

They’re sponsoring Jeff Garrison whose father, Lamar has preached in the Tri-Cities area for more than 50 years.

“We have invested a lot of our hearts in the country,” Garrison said. “We started talking to them about doing VBS this year.. and then Feb. 24th all that changed and basically Ukraine came to Poland… 7 million people came across the border.”

Jeff, his wife, and three children have lived in neighboring Poland for 23 years now and have been hosting Vacation Bible School with churches in Ukraine for the last decade.

“You had cities inundated with refugees so we started being contacted by pastors in the country that said ‘Hey, we need help getting food,'” Garrison said. “These towns had so much destruction in them- bridges destroyed, apartment complexes that were burned out, and people’s lives just completely upended…. they were sent running for their lives to Poland, Romania, whatever country would take them.”

VBS still happened this summer, but now Jeff is hauling food across the border.

“We started picking up five pallets of food per vehicle and driving those in the country to various churches who then use that food as a way of meeting the physical need of the people but also giving them the opportunity to talk about the spiritual need,” he said.

The interdenominational help is also international with churches in Poland providing diesel and churches across the globe raising money to buy the food.

“A dollar given is a dollar’s worth of food being taken. The local churches in Poland help with the diesel to drive the vehicle in the country,” Garrison said. “I volunteer my time simply because this is what I want to do so a hundred percent of the money buys a hundred percent of the food.”

Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Jonesborough and West Side Christian Church in Elizabethton are just two of the local churches raising money to help.

“We’ve been watching all this on tv. We’ve been watching it on the media and seeing the pain and the suffering that’s been going on and it’s been building in our hearts- ‘How can we get plugged in… how can we help in a very tangible way?’ said Tommy Clark, the Senior Pastor of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. “The burden of seeing the people displaced and needing shelter, needing funds, needing resources and food was just a ‘this is our time’ kind of moment for us.”

West Side Christian Church has already taken up several offerings raising around $4,000.

“We pray regularly for the situation in Ukraine and we’ll pray for Jeff and the work that he’s doing but to know that we’re able to do something because you feel so helpless,” said Greg Key, the Minister of West Side Christian Church. “We can’t go to these places. It’s difficult for us to do that but we can still be helpful. There is something that we can do. There’s a role that we can play to share the gospel to help alleviate the needs of those who are in desperate need.”

The money raised provides more than just nutrition.

“There’s a lot of people in the country that are wondering why is this happening to us- where’s God, why is God abandoning us, why is God allowing this to happen to us?'” Garrison said. “So, this gives us the opportunity to talk to them about that and to share with them that God loves them… God is grieving for them just as we would as well but God is providing people to help them.”

If you’d like to help Jeff and his missions- you can take or send money directly to either of those churches. He’s also collecting law enforcement patches to hand out to border patrol. Those can be sent to West Side Christian Church in Elizabethton.