Local churches band together for annual ‘Love JC’ event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight local churches worked together to serve the Johnson City community Saturday.

The fourth annual “Love JC” event drew together the eight churches to work together as one to serve 13 agencies and non-profits, including Fairmont and Southside Schools, Carver Recreation Center, ETSU Campus House, Boys and Girls Club, Coalition for Kids, the Habitat for Humanity Restore, Ronald McDonald House, and more.

News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp visited the Ronald McDonald House Saturday to see how the church volunteers were helping out.

Volunteers spent their Saturday morning doing yard work, gardening and cleaning up the property for the Ronald McDonald House, which offers free housing to families who have children in the hospital.

There were approximately 60 volunteers spread out across Johnson City doing work Saturday.

Officials said the goal was not only to complete much-needed projects for these organizations but also to spread love in a time of need.

“It is so important especially in these trying times where we are facing the pandemic, we are facing such racial discord, who much division in our community, this is really a great way for us to come together and serve,” said Cokesbury Church Pastor Kim Hingers.

Along with the volunteers gathering in community service, 45 other volunteers served at home by sending over 200 encouraging notes to teachers, and over 100 encouraging notes to residents in assisted living facilities.

Volunteers also baked cookies for the staff members of eight local agencies that remained open through COVID-19 to serve Johnson City.