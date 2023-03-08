ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church is hosting a concert to benefit war-stricken families in Ukraine and increase humanitarian efforts on the ground.

According to a press release from Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit run by local student Yaro Hnatusko, First Christian Church of Elizabethton is set to host multiple artists on March 26.

“We became aware of the dire needs of the Ukrainian people after war flared in Europe again over a year ago,” church officials said. “But we were uncertain how we could help.”

After partnering with Hnatusko and his team, the church plans to raise funds directly during “A Night of Praise & Caring” with the performers below:

Pianist Scott Reynolds

“Basic” community choir

“Lifted” ft. Fred Goodwin, Tony Rominger, Loretta Bowers, Pat Kelly, and Howard Bloom

Polish pianist Jeremi Lukanus.

“From the outset, there have been two primary goals in hosting this concert,” church officials said. “We want to provide a means by which the community can join in the fight to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as their lives have been forever changed. When our families and friends come together to enjoy the talent being shared, we can also share in helping those in need. And as always, our goal in all that we do is to bring glory and honor to our loving Heavenly Father.”

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at First Christian Church of Elizabethton’s 513 Hattie Avenue Sanctuary.