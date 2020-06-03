Local church to hold conversation on police brutality with Marion Police Department over Facebook Live

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department will be participating in a discussion on social injustice with a local worship center Friday.

According to a post from the department, the conversation will be aired on Facebook Live at 6 p.m.

Some of the topics being discussed include social injustice, police brutality, racial profiling and unarmed killings.

The post, which was shared from the Mount Zion Temple Family Worship Center’s page, says that Chief John Clair will be participating.

In a post on Tuesday, Chief Clair said the department had previously refrained from making any comment due to not wanting to “gloss over” recent events without first listening.