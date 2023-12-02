KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Kingsport came alive once again for the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

For one local church, they chose to view the parade from a different angle.

“We just wanted to get out and let the community know that here we are,” said Allen McMillian, Senior Pastor at Lighthouse Church. “We want to bless Kingsport.”

Lighthouse Church has been a part of the Kingsport community for the last 72 years. For the first time this year, however, the church made the decision to be a part of the parade.

“This is actually our first year to participate in the parade, so we’re really excited to have all of our ministries represented it,” said Mandi McMillan, Allen’s wife and member of the church.

Members of the church sat atop their float, as well as walking beside the float, sending Christmas wishes to those enjoying the parade.

“It was a lot of fun being able to meet so many people and things for us to shake the hands and say, ‘Merry Christmas’,” Mandi McMillan said.

The parade carried on despite some showers, but church members didn’t let the weather rain on their parade. Mandi said around five dozen members of the church showed up to participate.

“We wish it wouldn’t have rained, but it didn’t dampen anybody’s spirits,” Mandi said. “I think we had about sixty people show up and then it didn’t dampen that. The citizens of Kingsport, they were all out in full force.”

Being able to participate in the parade is something the church will never forget.

“Seeing these precious faces,” Allen said. “Seeing the children, handing the candy out, the smiles, people saying Merry Christmas in the rain,”

The church will be hosting their own Christmas festivities, beginning with their Christmas program on December 17.