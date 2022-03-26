JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local church is organizing to support a family whose 8-year-old child is battling cancer.

When members of the Nolichucky Baptist Church heard Junior’s story, they felt called to the cause. They quickly organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the family, who is currently at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We all want to be thought of and so I’m sure it’s a blessing to their spirit to know that while they are away there’s still folks back home that ain’t forgot about them and understand and will try to help with what’s going on,” said Joey Murdock, Pastor of Nolichuckey Baptist Church.

Church members say Junior is scheduled to get chemotherapy over the next 4-6 months and has already received 30 rounds of radiation treatment.

The pastor says he hopes that the family can focus on recovery while their community back home helps ease the cost of treatment.

“We’re hoping that it’ll be a help to the family because they are not able to work seeing as they are down there,” said Murdock. “We’re hoping to be able to provide them with enough money and funds to keep them going while they are there.”



For those who wish to support the family, Murdock said donations can be made through the church or sent directly to the Bank of Tennessee in the care of Susan Murdock.

