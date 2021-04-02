Local church hosts glow-in-the-dark egg hunt

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local church decided to think outside the basket this Easter and hosted a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt for youngsters on Good Friday.

Rock Heritage Baptist Church Pastor Trevor Knight said that the event, which the church has hosted for five years, attracted more people than anticipated, so the church divided the crowd into three groups throughout the evening.

Knight told us that the egg hunt served as a way to bring the community together, as many events were canceled this time last year in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We just want to get our community together,” Knight said. “Say, ‘Hey, we just want to love on the kids.’ We know that COVID has been present and keeping people apart.

“Some people are coming in, some wearing masks and some not, and we just say, ‘You just come in, and you do what you think is right.’ But we want to make sure we make time for you and certainly give the Gospel message of Jesus Christ.

More than 300 community members attended Friday night’s Easter extravaganza at the church.

The night consisted of Bible lessons, food and games for all before the glow-in-the-dark egg hunt kicked off around 9 p.m.