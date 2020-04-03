Local church helps feed the community with free meals

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – We’re all dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in our own ways.

Events, cancelled. Plans, interrupted.

“This is our big day that we were gonna kick everything off and have folks in and have a devotion and we were so excited about it and then like everybody things kinda got changed,” G.O.D.S. Life Group event planner Emilee Little said.

United Methodist Church in Gray planned for its first community meal today, now set for the first Thursday each month.

“Probably about 6 months ago we started talking about it as a group that we wanted to, for our community, feed people and bring them in and feed them and love on them,” Little said.

This was originally meant to be a community dinner, but due to COVID-19 they had to bring the meals out to people’s cars. But they developed an assembly line and got it going pretty quickly.

“Now we’re doing it this way because we still feel like a lot of people are needing help,” Little said.

They spread the word through Facebook and put signs up around the neighborhood, and people showed up. Drive-thru style!

They received a pretty good meal, too.

“Spaghetti, green beans, rolls and dessert,” Little said.

They weren’t sure how many people were gonna show up, but they were prepared.

“We have planned for 200 people, we have enough spaghetti for 200 people,” Little said.

About 35 meals were delivered in the holy drive-thru, but in their minds it felt like a village. They are just happy to give.

“Our thing is it doesn’t matter who you are what you look like what you smell like what you act like, you’re welcome,” Little said.

